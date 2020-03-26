Sen. John Thune returns to South Dakota after feeling ill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sen. John Thune is consulting with his doctor in South Dakota after leaving Washington, D.C., because he felt ill.

Spokesman Ryan Wrasse said Thune was told by doctors to self-monitor and that he didn’t need to take additional action.

The 59-year-old flew home on a chartered flight, accompanied by one member of his security detail. He wore a mask on the flight. His office declined to say whether he would be tested for COVID-19 and who paid for the flight.

Wrasse tweeted later Thursday that Thune’s condition had improved.

