SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crop seeds planted this spring will help determine the yields farmers get in what so far is a very dry year for most of the Upper Midwest.

Corn and soybean growers can choose a drought-tolerant or drought-resistant seed. Some of them have done so, two seed companies in KELOLAND said.

Glen Davis, the chief executive officer of Legend Seeds in De Smet, said there wasn’t a big uptick in farmers choosing drought-tolerant seeds. If he draws a line using Interstate 29 as the divider, as you go west of that, more farmers may choose a drought-tolerant seed than farmers to the east of I-29. Legend Seeds works with producers in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Seth Hill, the CEO of Champion Seeds in Ellsworth, Minnesota, said farmers with lighter soil may have chosen a hybrid with more of a specific genetic makeup for drought resistance or tolerance.

A farmer may also choose to plant a different variety of seeds in different parts of the field.

“Some (producers) do that,” Hill said.

“It can be varied on the farm,” Davis said. “Even the field. With precision planting, a farmer can use different hybrids or different populations (planted) across a field.”

Champion will also blend soybeans for farmers, Hill said. That is usually a 50-50% makeup of two genetic packages. The farmer will use that blend across the field, Hill said.

Some farmers have also split the field between two genetic hybrids, he said. “The blend winds almost every time,” Hill said.

Champion Seeds works with farmers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, part of Wisconsin and Missouri.

The June 15 drought monitor map shows abnormally dry and stages of drought in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Hill was at a conference last week where a meteorologist described it as being stuck in a cycle where the jet stream has disappeared. Rains pass through but they are not strong or widespread.

“In southwest Minnesota in 10 miles…it can be widely different. One farmer got an inch of rain and the other one got 2/10ths,” Hill said.

Farmers have experienced dry years before but compared to 24 or 25 years ago, the genetic improvements in seeds are making a difference, Hill and Davis said. The improvements can help farmers’ fields better survive an extremely dry year, they said.

“I am absolutely amazed,” Davis said of the changes since 1999. He said the seed industry and related improvements are only at the “tip of the iceberg.”

In terms of seeds compared to 1999, “it’s not even close,” Hill said of how much better the situation is.

Hill said they’ve been able to run comparisons to some varieties from the 1990s and the yield results in dry years “is not even close. You can tell there has been a lot of innovations,” he said.

“If these conditions would have happened in 1999 or the 1990s, we’d be looking at a disaster,” Hill said. While conditions are not favorable, farmers in 2023 are in a better comparative position, he said.

Davis and Hill said the improvements in seeds mean farmers are paying more for that seed.

In a year like 2023, farmers may not see big increases in yields, Hill said. But this is a year when the yield floor or the bottom level of a crop’s yield is considered, the return on investment is significant, Hill said.

Twenty-five years ago with soybeans, the farmer may have gotten 20 to 25 bushels of corn, he said. This year that yield could be 40 to 50 bushels, Hill said.

While seeds have improved the situation for farmers, Hill and Davis said rain would be welcomed in their service areas.

“Eventually, we are going to need some water,” Hill said.