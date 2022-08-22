SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota now has two reported cases of monkeypox in the state.

State officials have not released any details about the case, though its website on the illness does list two cases in South Dakota.

On July 14, the state Department of Health reported the first case in a male patient in his 30s from eastern South Dakota who tested positive for orthopoxvirus.

There are now 14,115 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States. According to the CDC website, as of August 22, Minnesota has 87 cases. Iowa is reporting 15 cases and Nebraska has 18 cases. There are three cases reported in North Dakota.

Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. The CDC says it can also be spread by touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox as well as contact with respiratory secretions.