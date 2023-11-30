HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Search crews are at work on a farm northeast of Huron. Law enforcement is focused on a piece of land along the James River.

The search comes about two weeks after the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks and is in an area where authorities have searched for the missing woman in the past.

Rachel Cyriacks was last seen 10 years ago when she picked her husband up after he got out of jail. Authorities say Brad Cyriacks was the last person to see her. He’s never been charged in connection with the disappearance; South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says “no one” has been ruled out as a suspect in the case.

Though a decade has now passed, authorities are still looking for Rachel Cyriacks. Earlier this month, Jackley confirmed law enforcement haven’t given up on finding her.

“As we go out and look for leads, we talk to witnesses. The community wants to bring Rachel home,” Jackley said.

The missing 30-year-old woman was last seen on November 13, 2013, in Woonsocket; her damaged pickup truck was found the following January.

KELOLAND News Don Jorgensen received the following statement from Jackley regarding the current search.

We are continuing to receive and follow leads on the 10-year anniversary of Rachel’s disappearance and will make announcements on any significant discoveries. We very much appreciate the public and media’s assistance on the continued search for Rachel. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley

On the anniversary of her disappearance, the Attorney General asked the public for tips. That request got people talking in Huron.

“There started to be a lot of pictures and comments on Facebook about it,” landowner Beckie Freeman said.

As promised, investigators are following up on every tip and lead.

“We got a call from the sheriff about a week ago and he said the dive team had thought they had found something or a suspicion they had found something. And could they go on to our land to get down to the river,” Freeman said.

Freeman also allowed our camera on her land to see what’s happening on her neighbor’s property.

Crews are using boats, as they search along the banks of the James River. There’s a temporary shelter on the shore.

Authorities searched the same area several years ago, but didn’t find what they were looking for.

This time, locals are wondering if the search for Cyriacks will finally come to an end.

“Can I say the word creepy? I don’t know. It’s just strange to if it does, in fact end up being her, I think her name is Rachel Cyriacks, it’s just odd to think that, if it is her, that someone has been there for 10 years and no one knew it,” Freeman said.