Search for missing teenager from Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

According to an Endangered Missing Advisory, Paislee Dammer, 13, was discovered missing from her home in Minnehaha County in the early morning hours on Friday.

She is described as a white female, 4’11”, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and black hair. Dammer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black shorts with black-framed glasses.

It is unknown if Dammer left her home voluntarily; authorities say she has recently been active on social media accounts and has been in contact with unknown persons.

If you see the teenager, you are asked to call 605-367-7000 immediately.