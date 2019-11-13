Search for missing South Dakota woman turns up ‘areas of interest’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a search for the remains of a woman missing for 45 years has turned up “areas of interest.”

Police used two dogs Wednesday to search an area along the Big Sioux River for the remains of Ellabeth Lodermeier. Lodermeier was 25 when she disappeared from her Sioux Falls home on March 6, 1974. She has not been seen since and is presumed dead.

The Argus Leader reports the search took place in the area where Lodermeier’s purse and pocketbook were found in April 1992, nearly two decades after she went missing.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the search turned up “a couple of areas of interest” that police will investigate. He did not elaborate.

Police say new technology and new leads warranted a fresh search of the area.

