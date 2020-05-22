Search fails to find missing girl, hunter in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/Rapid City Journal) — A four-day search in western South Dakota has failed to find a missing girl and hunter.

The search for Serenity Dennard and missing hunter Larry Genzlinger began Saturday and continued through Tuesday. Canine teams were used in the search.

A spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the volunteers searched by foot and on side-by-sides and with a SHERP all-terrain vehicle.

The Rapid City Journal reports the teams covered 190 miles in the area Genzlinger went missing and 110 miles for Dennard. Dennard was 9 when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville in February 2019. Genzlinger went missing while elk hunting with his nephew last October.