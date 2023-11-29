SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health is introducing a new way to support Native youth and their families this holiday season with their first annual Family Winter Gathering and toy drive.

Spots for the Family Winter Gathering, which was capped at 30 families, filled up within 24 hours, but there is still time to donate toys to help those families.

Until December 1, the downtown and clinic locations will be accepting unwrapped gifts for infants all the way up to 18-year olds. Carly Uthe, the SDUIH communications director said they’re in need of toys, games, puzzles, books and even diapers.

“We will take anything,” she said. “We got a skateboard, we’ve received some art projects for those older kids and we’ve gotten figurines like Barbie as well as the Marvel characters. Really anything and everything that our community is willing to donate.”

The gifts will be given out to children at the Family Winter Gathering on December 2. The gathering, at the downtown Cultural Healing Center, will feature cookie decorating, ornament making and an appearance from “Native Santa.”

“It’s gonna be really cool for them to come and have that experience with people that are like them and look like them,” Uthe said.

SDUIH CEO Michaela Seiber hopes the event will bring families in the community together.

“That is really going to be that safe space for people to get together and access culture and connection,” Seiber said.

Uthe said the idea for the Winter Gathering only came about a few weeks ago and they had a short time to organize the event and put out the call for donations.

Toy donations at the Clinic location for the SDUIH Family Winter Gathering.

“We have such a great community that we’ve already had toy donations dropped off,” she said. “If we put the ask out there, we will just trust that it’s going to work out and we can put something together quickly and we know that our community will step up to help out.”

The SDUIH does a lot of programming for adults, but recently, they’ve been focusing more on Native youth. This summer, over 60 kids attended a youth camp in Vermillion. The camp brought in cultural leaders to connect with Native kids who live in cities like Sioux Falls.

“Those who grew up on the rez or close to the rez, have access to the cultural medicines and teachings, but some of our urban kids don’t, so we want to bring them to them,” Seiber said. “We realized the Native kids loved it and wanted more connection and it was important to bring family along for the ride, too.”

Uthe said SDUIH had to put a 30-family cap on the event this year due to limited time and resources, but they hope to be back and expand next year.

“While we did have to limit it this year, we’ll learn from all the things that we need to know for next year and hopefully we’ll be able to expand that for next year to serve even more families,” she said.