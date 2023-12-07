PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Public Broadcasting is changing its look for the first time in two decades.

The new isn’t much different than the old.

The taxpayer-subsidized organization rolled out the redesign on Wednesday for its governing board.

The lettering on the familiar SDPB logo is different. So does the bird-like phoenix symbol.

Fresh Produce, a Sioux Falls marketing firm, did the work. “We want it to be authentic,” account executive Heidi Marsh said.

SDPB rebrand sneak peak

SDPB branding kit

SDPB graphics

SDPB rebrand

SDPB logo

SDPB executive director Julie Overgaard said the public will see the redesign in full display for the first time during the high school girls’ basketball tournaments in March.

Creative director Ted Heeran, one of the firm’s founders, spoke about the dozens of people who were interviewed and the hundreds who participated in a survey.

One point they brought across was that SDPB was dependable. Heeran said the redesign needed to reflect that.

“It’s got to be really, really reliable,” he said. “What does reliability look like in a brand? That’s one of the questions we’re solving.”

The letters SDPB will be black and white, set against a variety of colors — green shades representing forest and agriculture, red and orange for sunset on the prairie, shades of blue for the Missouri River, and pink for Sioux quartzite.

A committee from SDPB provided perspective to Fresh Produce throughout the process. The board’s chair, Kay Jorgensen of Spearfish, represented was on the committee. She opened the meeting Wednesday by saying the teleconference was for “the express purpose” of letting the board see the proposed redesign that she said was “still developing.”

After the presentation, Jorgensen invited the board to support the network moving forward with the re-brand. No comments were made and no dissenting vote was heard.

“I appreciate that so much,” Jorgensen said.