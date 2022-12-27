PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A recent attempt to have a state government board ban “inherently divisive concepts” from South Dakota’s academic content standards for K-12 classrooms would have gone far beyond what state laws allowed.

That’s the bottom-line from a previously secret letter that the code counsel for the South Dakota Legislature sent in August to the South Dakota Department of Education.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The letter, which you can view below, from John R. McCullough was kept from public knowledge for months, both by the department’s Cabinet secretary, Tiffany Sanderson, and by the Legislative Research Council director, Reed Holwegner.

The department finally released it Tuesday, only after several rounds of questions to the department and several public-records requests from KELOLAND News to the LRC — which initially denied the request — and the department.

State Department of Education officials proposed banning “inherently divisive concepts” last summer in response to a directive from Governor Kristi Noem.

Noem had tried to get the Legislature to pass a similar ban in the 2022 session last winter. Titled “An Act to protect elementary and secondary students from political indoctrination,” the state House of Representatives approved it 50-18. But the legislation failed two weeks later in the Senate Education Committee on a 4-3 vote.

When that effort stalled, the governor took another route. She issued an executive order on April 5 telling the department to review all state academic standards for the presence of any “inherently divisive concepts” and work with the state Board of Education Standards to remove them.

That led to the department scheduling a public hearing on August 22, 2022, for the governor-appointed state board to consider the proposed rules. The department posted various materials as part of the rules proposal. Missing however was any review of the proposal by the Legislature’s staff, which otherwise normally occurred before a hearing.

Noem announced on August 15 that through an internal review of its policies the department was “proactively removing Critical Race Theory before it has any opportunity to take hold in our schools.” The release of that report also came in response to a public-records request by KELOLAND News.

Unknown to the public, McCullough had sent the LRC’s review letter to the department August 17. Rather than post it with other materials on the rules website, however, the department on August 19 instead suddenly postponed the hearing without explanation.

On Tuesday, the reason for that retreat became clear. McCullough stated in the review letter state law didn’t give the department the legal authority to propose the ban through administrative rules. State law also didn’t give the board the legal authority to consider such a rules proposal.

He wrote, “An agency may not provide itself by rule with the authority to implement or prescribe a law or policy, which is what these proposed rules seek to accomplish. The law must provide the board with the authority to adopt certain academic content standards.”

The ordeal highlighted the difficult and time-consuming maze of South Dakota’s public-records laws.

On September 21, KELOLAND News asked Holwegner by email for any correspondence from his office to the department about the rules proposal.

When there was no acknowledgement, KELOLAND News sent a second email on October 10. Holwegner then asked for clarification. In response, KELOLAND News told him on October 11 that it was a formal request for a public record. Holwegner replied on October 14 that his office would be able to process the request by November 30.

On November 30, Holwegner denied the request, citing specific exemptions in South Dakota public-records law. KELOLAND News in turn asked Holwegner that same day to reconsider the denial, in light of two state laws.

A 1972 state law says an agency “shall make available for public inspection all rules, final orders, decisions, opinions, intra-agency memoranda, together with all other materials, written statements of policy or interpretations formulated, adopted, or used by the agency in the discharge of its functions.”

A 2009 state law says the LRC director “shall review each rule for legality. The review for legality is a determination that the rule is authorized by the standards provided in the statutes cited by the agency to promulgate the rule.”

In other words, the LRC’s review should have been part of the public record that the department posted.

Once again, no response came from LRC. On December 5, KELOLAND News inquired about the status of the reconsideration request. On December 9, Holwegner replied that the request shouldn’t have been made to LRC after all. He stated, “Since the correspondence was addressed to the Department of Education, it appears that agency would be the appropriate one to make your query to.”

So KELOLAND News that same day made a formal request to the state Department of Education. The December 9 email sought “all materials related to the August 22, 2022, rules hearing that was scheduled but then postponed. Please see SDCL 1-26-2 regarding public inspection of rules materials and SDCL 1-26-6.5 regarding LRC director’s review.”

The email also noted that KELOLAND News “attempted to get the LRC correspondence to the department from LRC, but the LRC director wrote today that I should seek the material from you.”

State law gives agencies 15 business days to respond. KELOLAND News received a reply Tuesday, December 27, from DOE senor staff attorney Amanda LaCroix, along with a copy of the LRC’s August letter. Her letter said, “Enclosed is the LRC correspondence to the Department. The remainder of the materials related to the rules can be found at the rules.sd.gov website. Direct link is provided below.”

LaCroix emailed KELOLAND News a second time Tuesday. “I also wanted to inform you that the rules have been withdrawn,” she wrote.