PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court wants the record better developed in a dispute over whether a former employee of an Aberdeen meatpacking plant is eligible to collect reemployment benefits.

The court publicly released the decision Thursday. The court told the administrative law judge, Ryan Darling, to further determine whether Jeffrey Bankston engaged in alleged verbal and sexual conduct toward another employee while they worked at New Angus LLC / Demkota Ranch Beef.

The company terminated Bankston. He filed a claim for reemployment assistance. The state Department of Labor and Regulation denied Bankston’s claim, saying he was disqualified under state law because he was discharged for work-related misconduct.

Justice Scott Myren wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion.

“The ALJ’s findings were extraordinarily sparse. Notably, the ALJ did not make any findings

regarding Sturdevant’s allegations that Bankston kissed her, made inappropriate sexual comments to her, or reached inside her jacket while giving her hugs,” Myren wrote.

The administrative law judge instead had described his reasoning: “Claimant had a habit of hugging other employees. One witness credibly testified that it made her feel uncomfortable. Unwanted physical contact between employees is a substantial disregard of Employer’s interests. Additionally, during the Covid era, any kind of physical contact was discouraged for health and safety reasons (an internal outbreak could shut down a business). The evidence establishes that Employer discharged Claimant for work-connected misconduct as defined by law.”

Bankston appealed the department’s denial to Circuit Judge Christina Klinger, who found the administrative law judge’s decision erroneous, in part because neither side had made COVID-19 part of its argument. Judge Klinger noted that the administrative law judge didn’t address the alleged sexual misconduct.

Nonetheless, Judge Klinger found that New Angus had never told employees that hugging was prohibited and therefore Bankston’s hugging hadn’t violated the company’s harassment policy.

Justice Myren said the Supreme Court didn’t have sufficient information to reach a decision on the case.

“New Angus presented evidence which, if believed by the finder of fact, could support its claim that Bankston’s conduct included inappropriate verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that would create an offensive or hostile work atmosphere. (Diamond) Sturdevant’s testimony alleged conduct far beyond a friendly hug among coworkers. She testified that Bankston kissed her, reached under her coat during hugs, and made sexually suggestive comments. Bankston denied each of these allegations,” the justice wrote. “Because the ALJ did not address these pivotal allegations, it is impossible to ascertain how the ALJ perceived the credibility of the various witnesses or how he resolved these specific factual disputes.”

He said the Supreme Court has authority to send the case back for further review.

“Because the ALJ failed to make findings on these central factual disputes, it appears the

circuit court felt its appellate review was confined to the lone factual finding the ALJ actually made—Bankston’s hugging. However, given the ALJ’s corresponding finding that Sturdevant ‘credibly testified that it made her feel uncomfortable,’ it is not so apparent to this Court that the absence of more detailed findings necessarily means the ALJ determined Sturdevant’s testimony about the other allegations was not credible. This is particularly unclear given the overall sparsity of the ALJ’s findings,” the justice wrote.

“This Court faces the same appellate review dilemma as the circuit court. First, there are no factual findings about the alleged verbal and physical sexual conduct that New Angus asserted as grounds for discharging Bankston. Second, ‘[w]ithout findings of fact, there is no way to determine the basis for the [circuit] court’s conclusions . . . or whether [any] findings were clearly erroneous.’ Because the ALJ failed to enter findings on the alleged sexual conduct and words, we cannot conduct a meaningful appellate review. The ALJ was better positioned to judge the credibility of the witnesses, and additional findings would allow a thorough and meaningful appellate review.”