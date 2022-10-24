PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 24, was the final day for candidates seeking election to South Dakota statewide offices to submit pre-election campaign-finance reports.

The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022. They had to be at the South Dakota secretary of state office by 5 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at the reports as they’re posted by the secretary of state. This story has been updated as more reports were posted.

Governor / Lieutenant Governor

Tracey Quint, the Libertarian candidate for governor, showed income of $901.73 and expenses of $855.52, with a balance of $46.21 on her report.

Jamie Smith, the Democrat candidate for governor, showed income of $954,624.76 and expenses of $809,909.74, including $306,016.84 for advertising, with a balance of $254,983.15 in his report. He also filed supporting documentation.

Kristi Noem, the Republican incumbent running for re-election as governor, showed income of $3,118,900.79 and expenses of $4,713,540.41, including $1,833,366.99 for advertising and $934,133.92 for printing, with a balance of $6,168,261.95 in her 458-page report.

Jennifer Keintz, the Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor, showed $1,820 of income and $473.54 of expenses, with a balance of $1,346.46 in her report.

Larry Rhoden, the Republican incumbent seeking re-election as lieutenant governor, showed income of $112,214.61 and expenses of $269,229.98, including $130,000 of advertising, with a balance of $252,220.84 in his report.

No lieutenant-governor report yet for Libertarian candidate Ashley Strand.

(Governor and lieutenant governor are jointly elected in South Dakota.)

Secretary of State

Tom Cool, the Democrat candidate for secretary of state, showed income totaling $69,467.56, including a $50,000 loan he made to the campaign, and expenses of $67,496.43, including $65,590 for advertising, with a balance of $1,971.13 in his report.

Monae Johnson, the Republican candidate for secretary of state, showed income of $61,282.49 and expenses of $54,832.26, including $31,508.05 for advertising, with a balance of $6,854 in her report.

Attorney General

Marty Jackley, the Republican running unopposed for attorney general, showed income of $64,935 and expenses of $34,629.78, including $13,085.17 for travel, with a balance of $330,765.39 in his report.

State Auditor

Stephanie Marty, the Democrat candidate for state auditor, showed income of $1,897 and expenses of $1,896.61, with a balance of 39 cents, in her report.

Rich Sattgast, the Republican seeking re-election as state auditor, showed income of $3,108 and expenses of $5,896.47, with a balance of $1,517.73 in his report.

No report yet for Libertarian candidate Rene Meyer.

State Treasurer

John Cunningham, the Democrat candidate for state treasurer, showed income totaling $9,940.04 and expenses of $4,046.73, with a balance of $5,893.31, in his report.

Josh Haeder, the Republican incumbent seeking re-election as state treasurer, showed income of $11,625 and expenses of $4,518.23, with a balance of $19,616.83 in his report.

School and Public Lands Commissioner

Brock Greenfield, the Republican candidate for state commissioner of school and public lands, showed income of $13,400.23, including a $2,500 loan he made to his campaign, and expenses of $17,130.55, with a balance of $6,020.76 in his report.

No report yet for Democrat candidate Timothy Azure.

Public Utilities Commissioner

Jeff Barth, the Democrat candidate for a state Public Utilities Commission seat, showed income of $28,777 and expenses of $28,589.25, including $23,300 for advertising, with a balance of $187.75 in his report.

Republican incumbent Chris Nelson showed income of $44,499.53 and expenses of $64,857.09, including $48,886.94 for advertising, with a balance of $53,800.02 in his report.

The general election is November 8. Absentee voting began September 23. Monday was the final day to register to vote in the general election.