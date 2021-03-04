SD Senators dismiss ban on transgender girls from girls’ sports

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee has dismissed a proposal to bar transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports leagues.

The bill had passed the House, with some Republican lawmakers casting the ban as a way to protect equal opportunities for women in sports.

But there are currently no transgender athletes participating in female high school sports, according to the high school activities association.

A Senate committee agreed with the high school activities association’s argument that its current policy of evaluating applications from transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis is working, and that the legal and financial consequences of passing such a ban were unnecessary.

