SD Republicans kill bill requiring reporting on state airplane

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans have rejected a proposal to require regular reporting on the use of the state’s airplane fleet by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration.

The Republican governor has faced scrutiny for using state-owned airplanes to attend 2019 events hosted by political organizations.

State law does not allow the airplanes to be used for political purposes, but Noem’s office defender her travel as part of “her official capacity as an ambassador for the state.”

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert proposed requiring a report on how state airplanes are used every three months, but it was dismissed by Republicans who argued it was “political” in nature.

