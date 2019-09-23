SD officials urge safe driving after minor surge in traffic deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is urging people to be careful while out on the roadways.

This comes after eight vehicle deaths in just four days. Those deaths came from 6 different crashes throughout the state from September 15 to September 18.

“The early part of September has not been kind so far with at least 10 recorded motor vehicle fatalities, which is double the amount of fatalities for the same month last year,“ said Lee Axdahl, director of the state Office of Highway Safety. “We are hoping for a safer final portion of the month.”

The crashes have ranged from single-vehicle rollovers to multiple-vehicle crashes. Authorities said alcohol and speed played a role in a few of those crashes.

“As these families face their personal tragedies of losing one or more loved ones in a violent motor vehicle crash, we need to be mindful that most of the crashes we hear about could have had a different outcome,” said Highway Patrol Col. Rick Miller. “That’s why it is so important to develop good driving habits ahead of time. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted, and buckle up.”

Despite the recent spike in deaths, South Dakota is still tracking to end 2019 with less than 100 roadway deaths for the first time in history, but the tragedies serve is a reminder that safe driving must be a priority all of the time.