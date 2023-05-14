SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Pennington County Deputy was laid to rest on Friday after being killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin.

Several officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol attended the memorial service.

“This community has absolutely shown up to support its law enforcement officers, no different than the amazing community we have ourselves. It’s an honor to represent our city. Kaitie’s family was very appreciative to see Pennington County and Rapid City to be with them. The men and women of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office are incredibly great people,” said Sgt. Chris Hunt, Rapid City Police Department.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed Saturday, May 6th in an officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin. She was responding to a drunk driver incident where she was shot, hospitalized and later died.

Leising joined the St. Croix CSO in 2022. For two years prior, she was with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Leising attended the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy with six Sioux Falls Police Department Officers. She was also related to three of the SFPD staff.