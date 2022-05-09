SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man who admits to federal drug and money laundering charges won $40,000 in the South Dakota lottery last month.

Thompson is featured on the SD Lottery website. His first name is misspelled.

45-year-old Canbie Thompson was part of a larger Minnehaha County drug bust, involving 11 pounds of meth. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car and he also admits he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. There are seven other people charged in the case.

KELOALND Investigates has learned that Thompson was a top South Dakota Lottery scratch ticket winner, taking home $40,000. While his first name is misspelled on the lottery’s website, KELOLAND Investigates has confirmed with those familiar with Thompson that he is the winner in the photo. According to the South Dakota Lottery, Thompson bought the winning ticket in April at a Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Plankinton.

Thompson faces up to life in prison when sentenced in Federal Court in July.

Thompson was previously sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after a 2010 federal drug distribution charge. He was released from parole in 2018.