SD lawmakers try to increase scrutiny on ballot initiatives

by: STEPHEN GROVES,

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have advanced a pair of proposals aimed at increasing scrutiny on voter-backed ballot initiatives.

Republican legislators argued that a series of proposals would test the initiatives before they make it on the ballot and help make sure that voter-passed laws will not be gutted.

They say it would help avoid situations where a voter-passed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana was struck down by a circuit court.

But after years of voters wrestling with the Legislature over ballot-passed laws, advocates for ballot initiatives say the proposals threaten the rights of voters to directly shape their government.

