SD lawmakers reject bill to stop school vaccine requirements

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have rejected a proposal to stop schools from requiring students to get vaccinations.

A House committee heard emotional testimony from parents on both sides of the issue, but decided to effectively kill the bill, saying it would have resulted in decreased vaccination rates and could have caused outbreaks in vaccine-preventable diseases.

Supporters of the bill hoped that despite the bill’s defeat, their doubts about vaccinations would gain credence in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the bill and told reporters last week that vaccinations have saved millions of lives.