PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general is moving to answer lawmakers’ remaining questions on his 2020 fatal car crash.

They are issuing subpoenas for two key figures in the attorney general’s office as well as the two prosecutors who charged him.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Republican leading the committee, says the latest actions could be the last pieces to the House investigation.

The committee has been tasked with recommending whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. He struck and killed a man walking near the shoulder of a highway.