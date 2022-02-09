PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers have put their mark on a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem.

They are recommending that the state bar universities from requiring students and employees to attend trainings that teach so-called “divisive” concepts about race, religion, and national origin.

Noem has touted the proposal as a way to “protect” students from critical race theory. But Republican lawmakers on the House Education committee made significant revisions Wednesday to the bill before giving it their recommendation.

The changes stipulate that the proposed law doesn’t apply to what is taught in university classes. Noem’s office supported the changes.