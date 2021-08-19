SD Guard chief says donation didn’t affect deployment plans

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visits the U.S. border with Mexico on Monday, July 26, 2021, near McAllen, Texas. The Republican governor deployed roughly 50 National Guard troops to help with Texas’ push to arrest people crossing illegally and charge them with state crimes. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The head of the South Dakota National Guard says Gov. Kristi Noem didn’t tell him she would use a private donation for the deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico until after the mission was already planned.

Noem’s decision to accept a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire last month was met with hefty criticism from those who said it allowed a private donor to commandeer a military force.

But Maj. Gen. Jeffery Marlette told a legislative budgeting committee the donation was not a factor in planning the deployment.