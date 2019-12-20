SD governor says anti-meth campaign is leading people to get help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem says the On Meth campaign is doing more than just getting people talking about meth. It’s also led to people seeking addiction treatment.

The Republican governor says 87 people have reached out to meth addiction hotlines and 15 have been referred for treatment.

The state drew national attention and some mockery for the nearly $1.4 million campaign that included the tagline, “Meth: We’re on it.” Noem stood strongly behind the campaign and says she’s glad it’s reaching people.

