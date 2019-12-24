SD Gov. announces staff changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) –South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces the departures of her Chief of Staff and Communications Director as well as a new hire for her office.

Joshua Shields is leaving his post as Chief of Staff after three months on the job. He has worked with Noem since her first congressional run in 2010.

Noem praised both Shields and departing Communications Director Emily Kiel in a statement.

The governor also announced that she is also hiring Maggie Seidel as Senior Advisor and Policy Director. Seidel previously worked at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, an organization that lobbies for insurance companies.

