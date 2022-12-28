SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow on South Dakota’s roads has posed big problems for drivers this month. Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, gave KELOLAND News on Tuesday afternoon an update on snow cleanup efforts.

“We definitely have a lot of drifting that needs to be pushed back along with a lot of roads that have ice and compacted snow,” Smith said. “Fortunately, we’ve got some warmer temperatures out there, so our chemicals, deicing chemicals will actually start working.”

Smith highlighted the central and northeastern parts of the state as sections where the most work remains.

“It’s really kind of from going from Chamberlain west, out in that area through Lyman, Jones County, Highway 83 into Pierre and kind of south of there from I-90 to Nebraska state line, really that part of the state that got the most snow as well as a lot of the drifting and wind is really the area that the crews are really working on,” Smith said.

He says resources have also gone to Native American tribes.

“We’ve had some throughout the storm helping Oglala Sioux Tribe, and we’ve got some crews there assisting with them trying to get some of their accesses and that opened up,” Smith said. “We’ve got crews headed out from Sioux Falls as well to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.”

You can check out road conditions at sd511.org.