BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of this most recent winter storm, authorities in Western South Dakota were called to help a miniature horse.

Photo from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the rambunctious horse was found chasing mares off of Radar Hills Drive.

Officials posted a picture of a deputy helping the horse along to Facebook.

In the post, the department jokes that the deputy is now both a horse and yak whisperer.

Officials say the horse was eventually returned to its owner.