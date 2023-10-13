SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The war in Israel entered its sixth day of fighting the militant group Hamas. U.S. politicians are lending their voices on what to do next.

As the war intensifies, U.S. politicians are rallying behind Israel and pushing the U.S. to send additional military aid.

Senator Mike Rounds signed a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Defense to send additional Iron Domes to strengthen the message that the U.S. will do what it can to help the country.

“Since we have a couple of these Patriot batteries available or Patriot systems available, with their radar and missiles, after talking with some folks within the Department of Defense these are excess for us here, and we could send them to Israel as a way to increase or to improve their air defense capabilities at a critical time,” said Rounds.

Senator John Thune is one of 20 U.S. senators who signed a letter urging the president to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds allocated to humanitarian aid that was freed up after a prisoner negotiation between the U.S. and Iran on September 11 this year.

“They’ll say they’re not going to use them for these types of activities, but money is fungible. So we should not be enabling, enhancing in any way. Iran’s ability to support finance and back these types of terrorist attacks, like what we saw from Hamas on Israel on Saturday,” said Thune.

With thousands injured and hundreds dead on both sides, politicians agree that casualties involving innocent lives are devastating.

“What we can do is to coordinate to provide humanitarian assistance to people regardless of if they are Palestinian or Israeli, but not to Hamas,” said Rounds.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down in Israel today to show his support.

Since Saturday, we’ve learned that 27 American citizens have been killed and over a dozen are still missing.