SD budget has $19 million surplus; unemployment rises

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the state ended its fiscal year with a $19 million surplus despite revenue coming up shorter than expected.

The coronavirus pandemic caused state revenues to fall short of what was estimated by almost $8 million. The state also spent less than what was budgeted, resulting in the surplus.

Some economic signs indicate the state is ready to weather the economic downturn from the pandemic, but recent gains in the job market have also stalled.

The Republican governor has touted her hands-off approach to the pandemic, saying it shows that South Dakota is a business-friendly state.