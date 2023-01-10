This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards has changed the location and moved the date of its next hearing on proposed content standards for social studies and for career and technical education.

It now will be Friday, February 10, at Rapid City Rushmore Hotel at 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT.

The governor-appointed board had previously planned to hold the hearing on Saturday, February 11, in Pierre.

The change appears on the state Department of Education website’s ‘Content Standards: Under Review’ page.

The Pierre hearing now is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at the Ramkota conference center.

KELOLAND News has requested a comment from the department regarding the reason for the change. As of 8 p.m. Monday, there had been no response.

The South Dakota Education Association drew attention to the change Monday through a statement on Twitter that said, “SDEA @ASBSD @SASD & SD PTA requested a Saturday hearing to allow more participation from working parents and educators. Unfortunately, this means most won’t have the opportunity to attend a hearing because they cannot take time away from their jobs and classrooms.”

People can submit comments on the standards in writing or at the hearings. Those details can be found here. Registration to testify at the February 10 public hearing will open January 18.

State law requires the board to hold four hearings. Comments previously were taken at hearings in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.