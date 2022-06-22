SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The official government website for the office of South Dakota’s Attorney General has been updated.

The website, atg.sd.gov, no longer has a photo of Jason Ravnsborg or contains his biography. Ravnsborg became the first elected official in South Dakota to be impeached and convicted by the state’s legislature.

On Tuesday, Senators voted 24-9 to sustain the first count of impeachment and 31-2 to sustain the second count of impeachment.

In addition to removing Ravnsborg from office, the senators also barred him from holding statewide office again.