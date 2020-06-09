SD Attorney General: Police officer justified in April shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General has found a Whitewood police officer was justified in shooting a Rapid City man in the leg in April.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reports that 41-year-old Jaris Kroetch had failed sobriety tests, resisted arrest and attempted to flee from an officer before he was shot at a Whitewood gas station on April 10.
The report details how a police officer was called to the gas station after Kroetch was acting paranoid.
The officer says he attempted to arrest Kroetch, but a struggle ensued. As Kroetch started his car and held a knife, the officer shot him in the leg.
