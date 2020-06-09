SD Attorney General: Police officer justified in April shooting

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is projecting a measure to reverse South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy that could spur an influx of prisoners, potentially costing the state millions of dollars each year and requiring at least $33.3 million for new prison facilities. Opposition from the governor’s finance agency and the Corrections Department during a Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, bill hearing put Noem’s administration at odds with Ravnsborg, the state’ Attorney General, over the cornerstone of his legislative agenda. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General has found a Whitewood police officer was justified in shooting a Rapid City man in the leg in April.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reports that 41-year-old Jaris Kroetch had failed sobriety tests, resisted arrest and attempted to flee from an officer before he was shot at a Whitewood gas station on April 10.

The report details how a police officer was called to the gas station after Kroetch was acting paranoid.

The officer says he attempted to arrest Kroetch, but a struggle ensued. As Kroetch started his car and held a knife, the officer shot him in the leg.

