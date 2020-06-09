SD Attorney General: Police officer justified in April shooting

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is projecting a measure to reverse South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy that could spur an influx of prisoners, potentially costing the state millions of dollars each year and requiring at least $33.3 million for new prison facilities. Opposition from the governor’s finance agency and the Corrections Department during a Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, bill hearing put Noem’s administration at odds with Ravnsborg, the state’ Attorney General, over the cornerstone of his legislative agenda. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General has found a Whitewood police officer was justified in shooting a Rapid City man in the leg in April.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reports that 41-year-old Jaris Kroetch had failed sobriety tests, resisted arrest and attempted to flee from an officer before he was shot at a Whitewood gas station on April 10.

The report details how a police officer was called to the gas station after Kroetch was acting paranoid.

The officer says he attempted to arrest Kroetch, but a struggle ensued. As Kroetch started his car and held a knife, the officer shot him in the leg.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss