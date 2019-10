PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined a coalition to end the unlicensed sale of alcohol on E-Bay, Facebook and Craigslist.

The bipartisan coalition is made up of 46 Attorney Generals from across the U.S.

The coalition is calling on the companies to remove the current listings of alcohol on the platforms and to develop programming to block any feature listings on the websites.