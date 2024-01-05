PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota’s Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued a warning about Medicare scams.

According to the Attorney General’s office, their Consumer Protection Division has received multiple reports about scams threatening their Medicare benefits.

In the calls, the scammer says that the victim’s Medicare benefits are due to expire and asks the victim for their Medicare number. If the victim declines to provide the requested information, the caller threatens to revoke their benefits, the AG office said.

Jackley said that Medicare will never make calls asking for private information and will usually opt for sending mail.

“These scammers are bullying the Medicare recipients and threatening to take away their well-earned benefits. They are using fear to force the person to give up their valued personal information,” Jackley said. “Calls requesting health insurance should not be trusted. Never give out personal or financial information and use caution if a caller pressures you for such information.”

If you believe you have given your Medicare number to a potential scammer, the Attorney General’s office said that you should contact Medicare and request a new card at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).