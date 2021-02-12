SD Airman on trial at Ellsworth base for death of baby son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A military jury will decide whether a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base is responsible for the death of his 6-month-old son.

Prosecutors say James Cunningham inflicted the injuries by shaking and punching Zachariah in March of last year. Capt. Anna Sturges, during opening statements, said Cunningham, when he spoke to detectives, told four different versions of what happened to his son.

Defense attorney Capt. Kaylee Gum told the jury of eight airmen that Cunningham set the baby on the counter for a “split second” so he could grab the baby’s bottle and the child fell to the floor, suffering injuries that caused his death.