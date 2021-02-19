SD airman convicted of killing his 6-month-old son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A military jury has convicted a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base of killing his 6-month-old son.

The jury found 26-year-old James Cunningham guilty of murder Thursday in the March 2020 death of his son, Zachariah, following a four-day trial at the Air Force base. Cunningham can decide whether the military judge or the jury will impose his sentence, which is a maximum of life in prison without parole. Cunningham would serve time in a federal military prison.

Prosecutors said Cunningham lied three times before confessing to punching his son. Prosecutors say medical evidence showed the baby died from being shaken and hit multiple times.