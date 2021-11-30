Scotland shooting suspect appears in court on new charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of murdering three people in Scotland, South Dakota, returned to court on Tuesday to face additional charges.

Francis Lange is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, earlier this month. Three people died.

Court papers say the two survivors – a woman and a 5-year-old – were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Lange was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault. Last week, a grand jury decided there is enough evidence to also charge Lange with two counts of attempted murder, in addition to the original charges.

