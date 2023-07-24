SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The man who murdered three people in the town of Scotland, South Dakota, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Monday morning, a judge sentenced Francis Lange to three life sentences without parole. The three life sentences are to be served consecutively.

In November 2021, he went into a home and shot everyone inside. Three people died, and two survived, including a child.

Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

In addition to the life sentences, Lange received 15 years for each of the shooting survivors, 30 years total to be served consecutively after the life sentences.