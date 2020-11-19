Sanford Health, Dakota State partner on cyberhealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health in Sioux Falls and Dakota State University are forming a new partnership they say is focused on cyberhealth.

The two entities announced the CyberHealth Strategic Alliance Wednesday and said it was aimed at creating more workforce and economic development options for South Dakota, which includes collaborative research and creating a health care technology and cybersecurity operations center to serve as a model for health care nationwide.

The alliance would also support startup and technology innovation companies to improve health care delivery.