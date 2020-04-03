Sanford Health announces rapid COVID-19 tests for high priority patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Sanford Health in South Dakota has announced they can now utilize a test for COVID-19 with results available in 90 minutes.

The rapid tests will be used for the highest priority patients including those who are hospitalized, health care workers, and elderly adults living in long-term care facilities.

The rapid tests are now available in Sioux Falls and Fargo, South Dakota.

Depending on the shipment of supplies, the rapid tests could be available in Bismarck and Bemidji in the next week.

Sanford said the addition of the rapid tests will increase its testing abilities by 1,500 tests a week.

“Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients and those on our front lines of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic. We are so thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this in these most difficult times,” Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health.

If patients are experiencing a fever, cough, and respiratory distress, they should call their health care provider instead of going directly to the clinic.

Sanford is also offering e-visits for COVID-19 care in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

An e-visit is an online questionnaire about symptoms that patients complete from home and a Sanford provider will review and respond within four hours with a treatment plan or prescription or instruction to be seen in-person for further evaluation or testing.