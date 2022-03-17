SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parole has been granted for a Sioux Falls mother at the center of a 40-year-old cold case.

Theresa Bentaas had been sentenced to 10 years in prison with 9 of those years suspended in December 2021. She started serving the time in January.

Bentaas was granted parole Thursday after serving 61 days in custody. Her parole is effective immediately but her actual release could take a few weeks.

Police arrested in Bentaas in 2019, when DNA technology showed she was the mother of a baby boy born in 1981 and abandoned in a ditch on the outskirts of Sioux Falls.

In October 2021, she pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter under what is called an Alford plea. It allows a defendant to maintain her innocence while authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.