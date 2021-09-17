S.D. university to receive $11 million for cold weather research

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota university has been awarded an $11 million federal grant to develop better material and manufacturing technology to withstand cold weather.

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology will partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Cold Regions and Engineering Lab in developing better materials and technology to support the Army’s military objectives in cold and remote regions.

Dr. Jim Rankin, president of South Dakota Mines, hopes the new materials and technology will spin off into start-up companies in the Black Hills.