PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two bills that would provide funding for projects for South Dakota universities are heading back to the House following amendments that would change the amount of funds to $1.

HB 1210 seeks $15,000,000 from the general fund to build a new biomedical facility in Sioux Falls at the University of South Dakota Discovery District research park. Senator Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) introduced an amendment on the Senate floor to change the amount to $1 saying it should not be taken as opposition to the bill.

“This amendment is meant to keep this bill alive for discussion,” Schoenbeck said.

The Senate voted to pass the bill 34-1.

Schoenbeck also amended HB 1281 to change the funds to $1 from $300,000. The bill is seeking funds to match a grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for a project that would utilize 3D printing technology to build tribal housing in South Dakota. Schoenbeck told members of the Senate that the project could also be funding through the School of Mines.

“We don’t know yet where that’s at, so we need this bill to go into conference until we see what happens,” Schoenbeck said.

The bill passed with only one senator voting against it.