SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s medical marijuana program has a new partner.

In December, the South Dakota Department of Health announced an “intent to award” letter to Metrc, LLC. The DOH said Metrc, based in Florida, would design and implement a “seed to sale” inventory tracking system to monitor all of South Dakota’s medical cannabis program.

On Wednesday, Metrc announced it signed a contract with the state of South Dakota, its 20th state government contract for cannabis track-and-trace systems.

“As South Dakota continues to ramp up their recently implemented medical cannabis market, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to spearhead the state’s first-ever track-and-trace program,” Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc, said in a news release. “Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working closely with the Departments of Health and Revenue, state regulators, and licensed operators to implement a strong regulatory framework that will effectively guide South Dakota’s newly emerging medical market down the path to success.”

According to its website, Metrc “works closely with government agencies to reflect the particular needs of each jurisdiction’s regulatory landscape.”

Currently, Native Nation’s Dispensary in Flandreau is the only medical cannabis supplier in the state, but the owners of Hometown Bud just broke ground on a new national franchise in Hartford.