S.D. shelter officials say 35 rescued dogs were starving, inbred

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Shelter officials say 35 dogs rescued near Whitewood last week were starving and inbred.
Jennifer McCambridge of the Western Hills Humane Society tells the Rapid City Journal they’re skinny, they’re bloated with worms, they have diarrhea and were fighting over food to survive.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office initially said 24 dogs were seized during a search. But McCambridge said 35 dogs were taken altogether, including animals that hid or ran away.
Investigators say the dogs, including numerous dead ones, were found outside and inside a home, trailers and vehicles.
A charging decision is pending.
