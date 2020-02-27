S.D. Senate unanimously passes plan for Native American schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has unanimously approved a proposal to start four schools based around Native American language and culture.

The House will next consider the proposal, which aims to address high drop-out rates in some Native American communities in the state.

The schools would teach an Oceti Sakowin curriculum centered on Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota language and culture. It is pushed by a group of educators who are planning to open the schools in Native American communities.

Education groups oppose the proposal, saying that the current school system can accommodate innovative programs.

