S.D. Senate committee rejects bill banning birth certificate sex changes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee has unanimously rejected a bill that would have banned transgender people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.

The bill was passed by the House last month in a vote that divided Republicans who dominate the Legislature.

But GOP senators on a Health and Human Services Committee all opposed its passage, saying it was unnecessary and would have made life much harder for transgender people.

Law changes that affect transgender people have become perennial battles in the South Dakota legislature.