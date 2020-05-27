S.D. Sen. Rounds wife found cancer-free in latest checkup

Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath to Sen. Mike Rounds R-S.D., left, with wife Jean Rounds, during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, in the Old Senate Chamber of Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and his wife, Jean, have provided an update regarding her cancer treatment on Wednesday.

According to Sen. Rounds’ office, Mike and Jean traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota last week for her 90-day post-radiation checkup.

At her checkup, they were told there was no evidence of cancer found after several days of testing.

“After a series of important tests last week, we are thankful to share the news that Jean’s cancer treatment has remained successful. The past year has been the toughest one we’ve faced. We’re grateful for all the prayers and support we have received. We feel very fortunate for the care we have received from our doctors both at Mayo and here in South Dakota. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all the folks here in South Dakota that continue to keep those prayers coming.” From Sen. Mike Rounds and his wife, Jean.

Over the last year, Jean underwent six successful rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment, which was completed in February.

