SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The office of Governor Kristi Noem announced her support for sending $81.5 million of Emergency Rental Assistance back to the federal government, telling the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury that the people of South Dakota don’t need it.

In the letter to Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, which was shared with a news release about the decision on Thursday, Noem supported the return of the funds by the South Dakota Housing & Development Authority (SDHDA), claiming South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country, and that the state leads the nation in personal income growth.

Based on the latest report published March 23 by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, South Dakota is 2nd in personal income growth, behind Idaho.

“Fewer than 2,500 South Dakotans are receiving unemployment benefits, and there are nearly 30,000 job openings statewide. With our low cost of living, low taxes and high rates in-migration to our state, our state’s population – and our GDP – has experienced historic growth over the last two years,” wrote Noem.

Due to the state’s unemployment rate and surplus of unfilled jobs, Noem wrote that the emergency aid was “simply not necessary.”

“Our renters enjoy something even better than government hand-outs: a job,” she wrote.

In the letter, Noem requested that about $18 million of the unwanted funds be directed to South Dakota tribes identified as being in need of assistance, asking for $14.6 million to go to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, $1.7 million to the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe and $1.7 million to the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.