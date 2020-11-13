S.D. Patrol: Driver in October crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaden Olson, of Rapid City, was driving the Maserati on Interstate 90 on Oct. 6 when he rear-ended the semi, sending the car underneath it.

Olson, 22-year-old Thomas Jackson, of Spearfish and 55-year-old Titus Ironshield, of Cannon Ball, North Dakota were killed.

The semi driver and a passenger were not injured. Olson’s drug and alcohol tests are pending.

