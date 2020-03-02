S.D. man accused of posting phony documents on city water quality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader/AP) — A South Dakota man is facing felony charges after authorities say he placed fabricated water quality results on social media that caused panic in the city of Brandon.

The Argus Leader reports that a Minnehaha County Grand Jury earlier this week indicted Kristopher Gagnon, 47, on a pair of forgery charges. He’s accused of posting documents on Facebook in July 2019 that showed the city’s tap water wasn’t safe to drink.

City officials held a press conference in early August in an attempt to show the documents were bogus and calm fears in the community. A phone number for Gagnon could not be found.

